Deep State Implementing Lockdown 2 to Trigger Second Great Depression & Fall of America - Watch Live

Tune in as we uncover the agenda behind the supposed “second wave” of the Coronavirus and how tests are generating numerous false positives to support the narrative of total population control:



David Knight Show: Cuomo Enacts NY Travel Ban, Walmart And Amazon Compete To Censor Most

On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll cover the travel ban enacted by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Joy Behar’s mask-shaming hobby, the rushed COVID vaccine and much more.

Watch Live: Cuomo Enacts NY Travel Ban, Walmart And Amazon Compete To #Censor Most

Today’s News LIVE 9am EASTERN

➡️Flynn FREE at Last!

➡️America Held Hostage Day 101

➡️Cuomo enacts travel ban to NY where 2/3 of deaths have occurred

➡️Behar, THE VIEW, goes from bitch to mask snitch

➡️Vaccine manufacture ramps up

➡️Walmart competes with Amazon to #Censor most — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 25, 2020

