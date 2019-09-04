On this Wednesday broadcast of the David Knight Show, you’ll learn about the plan to implement a Chinese-style social credit score in the United States, along with pre-crime technology the most high-tech dystopian novel couldn’t have predicted.

Remember to share this link while you still can, because if the establishment gets their way, this transmission will be totally banned.

Watch Live: DARPA & Big Tech To Establish Nightmare Pre-Crime Dept: Beyond Any Dystopia Ever Imagined https://t.co/Mz5EFOFvNK — David Knight (@libertytarian) September 4, 2019

Follow David Knight on Telegram: