Watch Live: Day 72 -No Free Speech For All Means No Free Speech For Any

On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, you’ll receive updates on today’s top news, including Twitter’s battle with President Trump, the Minneapolis cop who killed a man by pinning his knee on the suspect’s neck, the upcoming food shortage and much more.

Watch Live: Day 72: #Censorship – IF No #FreeSpeech For ALL, THEN No FreeSpeech For ANY https://t.co/5wMbgqTtPU — David Knight (@libertytarian) May 27, 2020

Today's News LIVE 9am EASTERN

👉#Censorship Moore, Trump, YOU

If No #FreeSpeech for ALL Then No Free Speech for ANY

👉Police Brutality? Ignored Unless Race War Potential

👉Dem Mayors Threaten to Permanently Close Disobedient Churches

👉#FourthTurning – #Depression & #WAR — David Knight (@libertytarian) May 27, 2020

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!