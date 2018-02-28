Free speech is under censorship assault by globalists while Infowars serves as the bulwark for the rest of alternative media. Furthermore, the mainstream push for normalizing gun control found victory with retail giant Dick’s Sporting Goods’ announcement to stop selling “assault-style” rifles. Also, spread the word for Thursday’s Operation Paul Revere 2018! Today’s in-studio guest is NaturalNews.com’s Mike Adams discussing current developments in natural health.



The establishment is trying to censor alternative media outlets on the internet and Infowars is their main target. Also, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced they will stop selling “assault rifles” permanently. The investigation into the Parkland, Florida school shooting continues as questions surround the deputies who stood down while Nikolas Cruz murdered students and staff.