The Washington Post is set to publish a false story claiming that Jerome Corsi was hired by Infowars at the behest of Roger Stone as part of a “hush money” operation and that this is a line of inquiry for the Mueller investigation into Russian collusion. Tune in to the Friday, January 18 edition of War Room hosted by Owen Shroyer.

