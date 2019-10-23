Watch Live: Dem Lynch Mob Looking For a New Candidate - Will Hillary Run?

On this Wednesday transmission of the David Knight Show you’ll receive an update on today’s top news items.

For example, Democrats are beginning to panic as they realize their field of 2020 candidates is incapable of defeating President Trump, but Hillary Clinton thinks she could be their savior.

Also, find out the latest regarding the left’s revamped impeachment movement and the Ukrainian fairy tale.

Watch Live: Dem Lynch Mob Looking for a New Candidate – Call It a Witchhunt (and we know that Witch) https://t.co/LWzYzQFnAT — David Knight (@libertytarian) October 23, 2019



