Watch Live: Democrat Activist Charged With Sexually Assaulting Mentally Ill High School Boy

Image Credits: Hamtramck YouTube.

Bryson Gray joins Owen Shroyer on this LIVE Friday edition of War Room, broadcast weekdays from 3-6 p.m. CT.

Also tune in to the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

AND stay tuned tonight for our new show Fire Power with Will Johnson, weeknights from 7-9 p.m. CT.

RELATED: MUSLIM DEMOCRAT ACTIVIST CHARGED WITH RAPING MENTALLY DISABLED TEENAGER

By the way, upgrade your smile with the new SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste that’s on sale now!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Students Told to Pretend They're 'Refugees' From Trump-Fueled Civil War For Homework Project

Students Told to Pretend They’re ‘Refugees’ From Trump-Fueled Civil War For Homework Project

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Child Rape Stories Are Too ‘Stupid’ For ABC News To Cover

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Child Rape Stories Are Too ‘Stupid’ For ABC News To Cover

U.S. News
Comments

Reports: Eric Holder Considers Jumping into 2020 Presidential Primary, Mike Bloomberg Prepares to Run

U.S. News
comments

Michael Bloomberg Prepares To Enter The Presidential Race

U.S. News
comments

Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Cancel Culture’ Is a ‘Disservice to Our Country’

U.S. News
comments

Comments