Owen Shroyer breaks down how hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett is a hypocrite for espousing social justice talking points about “privilege” when he got off the hook with 16 dismissed felonies thanks to his connections with high-level Democrats like former President Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.). This is just another example of Democrat privilege.
Watch Live: Democrat Privilege Gets Jussie Smollett Off The Hook For Now
16 felonies suddenly dropped and case sealed, sparking outrage from Chicago police and mayor
Image Credits: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images.