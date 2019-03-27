Watch Live: Democrat Privilege Gets Jussie Smollett Off The Hook For Now

Image Credits: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Owen Shroyer breaks down how hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett is a hypocrite for espousing social justice talking points about “privilege” when he got off the hook with 16 dismissed felonies thanks to his connections with high-level Democrats like former President Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.). This is just another example of Democrat privilege.


