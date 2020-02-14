Intel Expert Pieczenik Issues Emergency Message to Trump Concerning AG Barr’s Treacherous Activities - Watch Live

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Dr. Steve Pieczenik, who’s spent decades in the intelligence community, particularly the DEEP, deep state, explains why AG Barr is completely wrong about President Trump and his rights as a president to comment on issues of national importance, particularly the Roger Stone case. He also points out that Barr has done next to nothing concerning the Jeffrey Epstein case and the coup against Trump.

He reveals the actions Trump must take NOW to preserve his presidency.

PLEASE WATCH THIS:

Watch Live: Democrats Attack Blacks, Traditional Family And Feminists

Virginia Democrats continue to make national headlines
On this Friday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll look at why Democrats in Virginia walked out of the House of Delegates after a black pastor started preaching against abortion, the latest on the Wuhan coronavirus and much more.

Share this highly censored link to join Infowars in the fight for free speech.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Jussie Smollett Indicted And The Age Of Fake Hate Crimes

Jussie Smollett Indicted And The Age Of Fake Hate Crimes

Special Reports
Comments
Watch: China Caught Lying About Coronavirus As Death Count Skyrockets

Watch: China Caught Lying About Coronavirus As Death Count Skyrockets

Special Reports
Comments

Legal Experts Weigh in on Roger Stone Case and Jussie Smollett Indictment: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

2020: The Year of Activism

Special Reports
Comments

Watch: Deep State Rats Flipping on Dems as Corruption Exposed

Special Reports
Comments

Comments