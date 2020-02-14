Intel Expert Pieczenik Issues Emergency Message to Trump Concerning AG Barr’s Treacherous Activities - Watch Live

Dr. Steve Pieczenik, who’s spent decades in the intelligence community, particularly the DEEP, deep state, explains why AG Barr is completely wrong about President Trump and his rights as a president to comment on issues of national importance, particularly the Roger Stone case. He also points out that Barr has done next to nothing concerning the Jeffrey Epstein case and the coup against Trump.

He reveals the actions Trump must take NOW to preserve his presidency.

