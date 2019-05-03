Watch Live: Democrats Attempt to Rig 2020 Election with Social Media Censorship

Facebook and Instagram’s censorship of Infowars and other conservatives is nothing short of election meddling. Tune in to find out how to circumvent the big tech censors and preserve your right to free speech on the internet. Laura Loomer and Anthony Tommasino join this Friday edition of War Room LIVE from 3PM-6Pm CT.
Also tune in at infowars.com/show.
The War Room with Owen Shroyer – Friday May 3, 2019 #AlexJones https://t.co/tdLZC1uEFL
— Kris Blough #CitizenMedia #PatriotRevolution (@stopglobalism1) May 3, 2019