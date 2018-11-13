Watch Live: Democrats Going Completely Insane As Election Fraud Reaches Fever Pitch

As the Florida election recount continues, liberals are upset that Trump and other Republicans are calling out their blatant voter fraud.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Soros-Funded Groups Defended Brenda Snipes in Lawsuit Alleging Inaccurate Voter Rosters

Soros-Funded Groups Defended Brenda Snipes in Lawsuit Alleging Inaccurate Voter Rosters

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection

Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection

U.S. News
Comments

Democrats Get Ready To Burn Down The House By Subpoenaing Trump Supporters

U.S. News
comments

Wildfire Claims Over 40 Lives

U.S. News
comments

Tucker On Election Legitimacy: Questioning An Election A Republican Wins Is ‘Patriotic’, Doing It If A Dem Wins Is ‘Wrong’

U.S. News
comments

Comments