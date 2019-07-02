Watch Live: Democrats Heckled and Booed During Press Conference at Southern Border

Democrats who staged another photo-op border after visiting migrant detention centers in Texas were called out by hecklers for their lying and traitorous behavior. Robert Barnes and Dane Wigington join Owen Shroyer on this transmission of War Room, LIVE weekdays 3-6pm CT.

WATCH: TEXANS CALL OUT AOC & OTHER DEMOCRATS FOR LYING ABOUT DETENTION CENTERS AT BORDER PRESSER


