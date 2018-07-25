Watch Live: Cohen Tape Fuels Democrats' Anti-Trump Tirade

President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen gave a private audio recording between Trump and Cohen to CNN. The discussion dealt with purchasing the rights to a Playboy model’s allegation of having an affair with Trump in 2006.

Below is President Trump’s comment on the matter:


