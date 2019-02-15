Watch Live: Democrats Respond to National Emergency by Threatening to Confiscate Guns

President Trump on Friday signed a Declaration for a National Emergency to address the ongoing crisis at the southern US border. But leftists including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are warning future presidents could take similar steps to declare gun rights a “national emergency.” We’ll also break down the latest on Roger Stone’s gag order, ways to bypass big tech censorship and more. Tune in to the Friday, February 15 edition of War Room.

You can also watch the free streams at infowars.com/show.


Related Articles

Governor Cuomo Is Destroying New York But Blaming Florida

Governor Cuomo Is Destroying New York But Blaming Florida

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Democrat Vows To Terminate Trump's "Fake Emergency" Declaration

Democrat Vows To Terminate Trump’s “Fake Emergency” Declaration

U.S. News
Comments

Spending Bill Allows Mexican Cartel-Connected Texas Counties to Stop Border Wall

U.S. News
comments

Trump Frees Up $8 Billion To Build The Wall

U.S. News
comments

Beto O’Rourke: We Should Tear Down The Walls Already In Place

U.S. News
comments

Comments