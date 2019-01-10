The David Knight Show: Dems Leave President Trump With No Choice But National Emergency Over Border

Image Credits: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Flickr.

Harrison Smith hosts the David Knight show and covers the ongoing struggle between President Trump and the Democrats regarding the border wall and government shutdown.


Related Articles

Could Donald Trump Make The Wall Out Of Hemp Concrete?

Could Donald Trump Make The Wall Out Of Hemp Concrete?

U.S. News
Comments
Trump: "Crazy" Media Has "NEVER Been More Dishonest"

Trump: “Crazy” Media Has “NEVER Been More Dishonest”

U.S. News
Comments

Seattle News Station Caught Doctoring Trump Video to Make President Look Stupid

U.S. News
comments

Hackers Release Second Cache of 9/11 Docs

U.S. News
comments

Jorge Ramos: Border Wall ‘Symbol of Hate and Racism’ for ‘Those Who Want to Make America White Again’

U.S. News
comments

Comments