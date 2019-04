The arrest of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange threatens press freedoms around the world, warn experts. Meanwhile, AG Bill Barr’s announcement he will launch an investigation against the Obama Deep State has Dems freaking out. Alex Jones returns to the cockpit for another jam-packed broadcast featuring guests civil rights attorney Norm Pattis, Paul Joseph Watson, and NSA insider Bill Binney. Tune in to this massive transmission from 11AM-3PM CT.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show.