Watch Live: Dems Ready Big Gov't 'Green New Deal' To Take Down Country + Trump Takes Aim At Federal Reserve Attempt To Destabilize Economy

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.

David Knight breaks down the latest developments, including the Democrat push to expand government with a “Green New Deal,” as well as the Federal Reserve’s strategy to destabilize the economy with rising interest rates and shrinking balance sheets, which President Trump has strongly criticized.


