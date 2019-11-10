Must Watch: It's Official! Epstein Blew A Giant Hole In The Globalist Satanic Ecosystem That Cannot Be Repaired

Alex Jones breaks down how pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is the nail in the coffin of the globalists’ New World Order scheme as more details and revelations unravel about the media’s protection of those close to him. Jones also explains the latest revelations by a whistleblower who leaked documents suggesting the Kentucky gubernatorial election was stolen.

