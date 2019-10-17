Watch Live: Did Biden Blow The Cover Of Trump Assassination Plan?

David Knight hosts this Thursday transmission to deliver the latest updates on today’s top news.

Did Joe Biden mention the elite’s Trump assassination date with a Freudian slip at Tuesday night’s debate?

President Trump is holding a rally in Dallas, Texas today, Thursday, October 17.

With Dallas being the location of America’s most famous presidential assassination and Biden saying it’s important to remove Trump from office “on the 17th,” before quickly changing he subject to George Washington, many people are wondering if the globalists had a sinister plan for the event.