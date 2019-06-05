Watch Live: Drag Queen Story Time Used To Indoctrinate Children Into The LGBTQIA Agenda

Owen Shroyer discusses how the liberal trans agenda can lead to pedophilia, after infiltrating a Drag Queen Story Hour in Austin, Texas Wednesday. Tune in to War Room LIVE weekdays 3-6PM CT.

Also watch at infowars.com/show.

Owen Shroyer Live At Drag Queen Story Time In Austin Texas https://t.co/ANgbnC4v3m — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 5, 2019

Rebel stream: YouTube



Rebel stream: Twitter/Periscope

◄ LIVE ► INFOWARS SHOWS – WEDNESDAY 6/5/19 • 9AM – 7PM ET https://t.co/EQtt7uBHVM — Ron Gibson❌ (@RonsNewsFeed) June 5, 2019

Rebel stream: Facebook

