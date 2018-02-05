President Trump slams Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff as a leaker, and praises House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes following the release of a confidential memo detailing DOJ abuses of the FISA court. Also, attorneys for former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn file a motion to dismiss charges against him.

With the Super Bowl in the past, the nation once again focuses on the recently released FISA memo and the Dems’ upcoming “rebuttal” memo. Also, last week’s stock market losses continued Monday morning, and U.S. lawmakers have yet to come to an agreement over the budget and immigration.