President Trump slams Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff as a leaker, and praises House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes following the release of a confidential memo detailing DOJ abuses of the FISA court. Also, attorneys for former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn file a motion to dismiss charges against him.

With the Super Bowl in the past, the nation once again focuses on the recently released FISA memo and the Dems’ upcoming “rebuttal” memo. Also, last week’s stock market losses continued Monday morning, and U.S. lawmakers have yet to come to an agreement over the budget and immigration.


Related Articles

Hillary Clinton: Trump Using FISA Memo As 'Scapegoat’ For Russia Probe

Hillary Clinton: Trump Using FISA Memo As ‘Scapegoat’ For Russia Probe

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Nunes Backs Up Trump: Dems Have Given ‘Almost 100 Leaks’ To Media On Russia Probe

Nunes Backs Up Trump: Dems Have Given ‘Almost 100 Leaks’ To Media On Russia Probe

U.S. News
Comments

FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff Appears on Russian TV, Calls For More FISA Transparency

U.S. News
Comments

Video: CNN’s Stelter Says Memo Is ‘Alternate Reality’ Created By Sean Hannity

U.S. News
Comments

Super Bowl Mayhem: Philadelphia Celebrates With Fires, Looting And Shooting

U.S. News
Comments

Comments