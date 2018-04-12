The globalists are pushing Trump into war with Russia, but will he take the bait or will he show the elite he represents America, not the Military Industrial Complex?
Also, Senator Rand Paul revealed that disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page still retain Top Secret security clearances.
In economics, jobless claims have now held below 300,000 for the longest streak in US history.
During this 34-hour transmission, Infowars will have huge sales at InfowarsStore.com, along with featured guests and special reports.
‼️Emergency 34-Hour Transmission to Stop World War With Russia, is NOW LIVE through 4/13 Friday at 6pm central!
Below is the current schedule with the host of each hour. Check back here or at Infowars.com/Show for any updates or revisions:
8am to 11am: Real News with David Knight
11am to 3pm: The Alex Jones Show
3pm to 6pm: The War Room with Owen Shroyer / Roger Stone
6pm to 8pm: Lee Ann McAdoo / Jake Lloyd / Millie Weaver
8pm to 10pm: Alex Jones
10pm to 12am: Rob Dew / Darrin McBreen
12am to 1am: Rob Dew / Kit Daniels
1am to 3am: Harrison Smith / Jon Bowne
3am to 5am: Dan Lyman
5am to 7am: Paul Joseph Watson
7am to 8am: Special reports
8am to 11am: Real News
11am to 3pm: Alex Jones Show
3pm to 6pm: War Room