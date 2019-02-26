The David Knight Show: Eugenics Nation, Big Mother & Civil War 2030

David Knight hosts this Tuesday broadcast, covering the latest breaking news from Venezuela to the recent Senate vote allowing infant survivors of abortion to be killed.
President Trump chimed in on the ruling, tweeting, “The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth….”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2019