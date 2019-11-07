Watch Live: Exclusive! Roger Stone Trial Judge Imposes Blackout, Rigs Jury Selection With Former Obama Official

On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll provide exclusive coverage of the Roger Stone trial and the questionable tactics being used by the judge.

Knight will cover the former Obama official who has been allowed to sit on the jury in the Stone case, Katie Pavlich suggesting ABC covered up the Epstein story to protect Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and more.

David Knight Show: Elections Provide Look Into 2020

#FakeNews 101: Media Claims Nationals Player Dodged Trump Handshake

David Knight Show: Live Updates On Project Veritas Epstein Bombshell, Alan Keyes Live In Studio

How Does Snowden Know Chemtrails Aren’t Real?

Ohio State PD Reveals Bias Against Conservatives

