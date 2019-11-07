On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll provide exclusive coverage of the Roger Stone trial and the questionable tactics being used by the judge.
Knight will cover the former Obama official who has been allowed to sit on the jury in the Stone case, Katie Pavlich suggesting ABC covered up the Epstein story to protect Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and more.
Watch Live: Exclusive: Roger Stone Trial Judge Imposes Blackout, Rigs Jury Selection With Former Obama Official https://t.co/p3FZAB7u51
— David Knight (@libertytarian) November 7, 2019