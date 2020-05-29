Watch Live: Executive Order On Social Media Censorship - What Was Proposed, Will It Work?

Image Credits: Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images.

On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll explain how President Trump’s Executive Order on social media censorship will alter the fate of free speech online.

Also, viewers will receive updates on today’s top news items such as the Minneapolis riots, which are spreading to other cities, faulty coronavirus data, and much more.

Minneapolis Riots: Raw Footage

Watch: Trump Signs Executive Order on Social Media Censorship

Thursday Live: Citizens Declare Lockdown Over, As Thousands Riot in Minneapolis Streets

Watch: Could COVID-19 Be A Bioweapon? Are Central Banks Using The Pandemic To Seize More Power?

Watch: Astronauts Set to Take Flight as Small Businesses Crater

