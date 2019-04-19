Watch Live: Experts Respond to Mueller Report, Say Trump Should Have Shut Down Investigation

The mainstream media and leftists are still freaking out over the Mueller report’s vindication of President Trump. Despite the probe’s central finding that Trump’s campaign never “coordinated or conspired” with Russia, Dems are calling for congressional testimony, resignations, and impeachment proceedings. Guests Dr. Nick Begich and constitutional attorney Robert Barnes join the show today. And a special guest gives us updates on the patriot group helping secure the southern border. Tune in to War Room, LIVE from 3PM to 6PM CT.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show.


