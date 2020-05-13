Global Bombshell!!! WHO Confirms Sterilants Added to Vaccines Globally - Watch Live

Image Credits: Francesco Carta fotografo / Getty.

Tune in as we uncover the plot to reduce birthrates even further in the West and why you can’t trust the WHO, which has emerged as China’s global mouthpiece. Share this link!

David Knight Shoq: Fauci Admits Vaccines May Not Work, Could Make Covid Worse

Also, learn about sterility vaccines

On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we enter day 58 of America’s coronavirus lockdown.

Knight will cover Fauci’s recent admission that a COVID-19 vaccine may not even work and that it could even make the virus worse.

Share The David Knight Show on Twitter!

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Bill Gates’ "Final Solution" of a Final Vaccine is no Solution at All

Bill Gates’ “Final Solution” of a Final Vaccine is no Solution at All

Special Reports
Comments
Fauci and Democrats Use Senate Testimony Stage to Bash Trump And Promote Vaccines: Watch Live

Fauci and Democrats Use Senate Testimony Stage to Bash Trump And Promote Vaccines: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

Alex Jones Defies San Antonio City Council’s Anti-Free Speech Ordinance With Airplane and Battle Tank

Special Reports
Comments

Democrats Continue To Target Flynn

Special Reports
Comments

WATCH: Plane Flies Banner Defying San Antonio Hate Speech Resolution

Special Reports
Comments

Comments