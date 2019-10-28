Watch Live: FBI Releases Documents on 'The Finders' - A Secret Society Accused of Child Sex Abuse

Image Credits: FBI.

The FBI has declassified a trove of documents about “The Finders,” a secret child abduction network allegedly tied to the U.S. intelligence community. Owen Shroyer breaks it all down on this LIVE Monday edition of War Room, transmitted weekdays 3-6 p.m. CT.

Also catch the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

Follow Owen on Telegram:

RELATED: FBI DECLASSIFIES DOCUMENTS ON SECRET PEDOPHILE GROUP ‘THE FINDERS’

AND stay tuned tonight for our new show Fire Power with Will Johnson, weeknights from 7-9 p.m. CT.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Hater Tom Arnold Falsely Accuses Jack Posobiec of Trafficking Child Porn

Trump Hater Tom Arnold Falsely Accuses Jack Posobiec of Trafficking Child Porn

U.S. News
Comments
Obama Photographer Accuses Trump of Staging ISIS Raid Photo

Obama Photographer Accuses Trump of Staging ISIS Raid Photo

U.S. News
Comments

New York Times Columnist Blames ‘Whiteness’ For Two Indian Boys Racially Abusing Black Girls in New Jersey

U.S. News
comments

Media Downplays Importance of Baghdadi After Trump Announces His Death

U.S. News
comments

Charlie Kirk Accused Of Barring Nick Fuentes From Politicon Event

U.S. News
comments

Comments