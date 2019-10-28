Watch Live: FBI Releases Documents on 'The Finders' - A Secret Society Accused of Child Sex Abuse

The FBI has declassified a trove of documents about “The Finders,” a secret child abduction network allegedly tied to the U.S. intelligence community. Owen Shroyer breaks it all down on this LIVE Monday edition of War Room, transmitted weekdays 3-6 p.m. CT.

Also catch the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

Follow Owen on Telegram:

RELATED: FBI DECLASSIFIES DOCUMENTS ON SECRET PEDOPHILE GROUP ‘THE FINDERS’

AND stay tuned tonight for our new show Fire Power with Will Johnson, weeknights from 7-9 p.m. CT.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!