A Bohemian Grove-style secret society within the FBI was conspiring against President Trump after he won the election, a revelation which may bring Mueller’s probe to a close. NSA whistleblower William Binney breaks down how the Deep State used surveillance against Trump. Davos insider Ted Malloch also reveals what the elites are up to in this week’s Davos meeting in Switzerland.

Texts between anti-Trump FBI agents involved with the Mueller-Russia investigation reportedly show discussions about a “secret society” within the FBI that held a meeting the day after Trump was elected. Also, magnitude 8.2 earthquake off the coast of Alaska caused tsunami warnings in Hawaii and the west coast of the United States.


Video: Don Lemon Blames Trump For Alleged Shooter Threat To CNN

Report: Missing FBI Text Messages Include Threats of Violence Against Trump

Sen. Ron Johnson: FBI Informant Says ‘Secret Society’ Held Secret Meetings Off-Site

FBI agent sent ‘jaw-dropping’ text about no Russia collusion – senator

Video: The War on Men

