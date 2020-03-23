Monday Live: Dems Kill Coronavirus Rescue Plan, Accelerating US Economic Death Spiral

House and Senate Democrats have made several demands to the Coronavirus relief bill which have nothing to do with the virus, including massive collective bargaining powers for unions and stricter fuel emissions standards for airlines:



Follow Infowars on Telegram:



David Knight Show: FDA Goes To War Against American People, “Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death” 245 Years Later

How will you fight back during this historic moment in American history? Start by sharing this banned broadcast!

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, viewers will receive updates on COVID-19 as the left uses the crisis to push Universal Basic Income, “free” healthcare, 5G and more.

Also, as Americans’ rights are being stripped away in the name of coronavirus safety, today is ironically the 245th anniversary of Patrick Henry’s famous “Give me liberty or give me death” quote.

Watch Live: FDA Goes To War Against American People, “Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death” 245 Years Later https://t.co/S4uGL3A2xR — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 23, 2020

Today’s Show LIVE 9AM EASTERN

👉I want a new drug? #FDA & bureaucracy stonewall

👉Depression by Exec Order

👉#UBI, #5G & the entire #globalist wishlist

👉245th anniversary of Patrick Henry’s “Liberty or Death”

💩#ToiletPaper chronicles update — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 23, 2020

Follow David on Telegram:



Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!