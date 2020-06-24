TREASON! Dems Push Crash of US Dollar, Openly Side With China Against American People

Today’s bombshell Wednesday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world is loaded with special guests including meme mastermind Carpe Donktum, former member of the Black Panther Party Larry Pinkney, and more! Do not miss this!



Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:



David Knight Show: FDA Paid For “Fresh, Never Frozen” Human Fetal Parts For “Humanized Mice”

Spread this censored transmission to join the battle for free speech

On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll expose the FDA’s disgusting practice of buying aborted human fetal parts for research and much more.

Also, Fauci pushes the “2nd wave” theory in an attempt to lock down American once again, and Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR noose fable ended exactly how most Infowarriors knew it would… as a total hoax.

Watch Live: FDA Paid For "Fresh, Never Frozen" Human Fetal Parts For "Humanized Mice" https://t.co/EZMw0sDAJ8 — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 24, 2020

Today's News LIVE 9am EASTERN

➡️ #Lockdown Day 100

➡️FDA paid for "Fresh, Never Frozen" Human Fetal Parts for "Humanized Mice"

➡️#Fauci pushes #2ndwave to finish off Trump & America

➡️#BubbaHoax – Black LIES Matter

➡️Interview – whistleblower cop — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 24, 2020

Our premium quality vitamin D3 nutritional supplement, Winter Sun Plus, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!