MASSIVE BOMBSHELL!!! UK & Russia Say Coronavirus Crisis Over!

Image Credits: Doug Armand / Getty.

Deep State Democrats want the ongoing joblessness in the US to extend until the November presidential election to ensure they have a better shot at taking back the White House. But will middle America really stand for this? Tune in to find out as we take your calls! Please share this link, and watch below:

David Knight Show: Federal Bureaucrats Lock Down Health Care

COVID-19 used for massive medical power grab

On this live Thursday broadcast of The David Knight Show we’ll break down the Senate’s passing of a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, the latest COVID-19 death and infection numbers and much more.

Remember to share this highly censored transmission!

Follow David on Telegram!

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Gun Stores Close. Prisons Open.

Gun Stores Close. Prisons Open.

Special Reports
Comments
Watch: Coronavirus Relief Package Screws The American Taxpayer Again

Watch: Coronavirus Relief Package Screws The American Taxpayer Again

Special Reports
Comments

Fentanyl the Communist Chinese Dragon Returns With an Official Message Concerning Coronavirus

Special Reports
Comments

Joe Biden Makes a Fool of Himself in Yet Another Bizarre Interview

Special Reports
Comments

Watch: Democrats Raping The American Taxpayer Over Coronavirus Relief Stimulus Bill

Special Reports
Comments

Comments