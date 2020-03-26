MASSIVE BOMBSHELL!!! UK & Russia Say Coronavirus Crisis Over!

Deep State Democrats want the ongoing joblessness in the US to extend until the November presidential election to ensure they have a better shot at taking back the White House. But will middle America really stand for this? Tune in to find out as we take your calls! Please share this link, and watch below:

David Knight Show: Federal Bureaucrats Lock Down Health Care

COVID-19 used for massive medical power grab

On this live Thursday broadcast of The David Knight Show we’ll break down the Senate’s passing of a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, the latest COVID-19 death and infection numbers and much more.

Remember to share this highly censored transmission!

Watch Live: Fed Bureaucrats Lock Down Healthcare https://t.co/XOb9hbacpH — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 26, 2020

Follow David on Telegram!



Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!