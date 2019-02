On this exclusive, Friday broadcast of the Alex Jones Show, the completely manufactured hate crime by Empire actor Jussie Smollett will be exposed.

Not convinced by the narrative that Smollett committed the crime because he was unhappy with his salary, federal investigators are reportedly looking into the actor’s Democrat connections as well as his crew members on the Fox show.

