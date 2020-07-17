Watch Live: Fight Over Fauci Burkas, aka Masks, Is The Hill To Die On

Image Credits: Getty Images.

It’s Friday! On this transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll explain why mandated mask decrees are worth fighting back against and much more.

Additionally, Knight will discuss Soros-funded DAs, the twitter hack’s revelation about shadowbanning and the future of retail in America.

