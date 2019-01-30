The David Knight Show: Freak Cold Blast Drops Temperatures To Record Lows

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

President Trump asks, “What the hell is going on with Global Warming?” as a polar vortex drops temperatures to record lows in the Midwest.

Some cities will see temperatures in the 40s, 50s, even 60s below zero.

Harrison Smith covers this epic weather event and the latest moves by the global elite on this Wednesday broadcast.


Related Articles

Danger Of Red Flag Laws

Danger Of Red Flag Laws

Newswars Redirect
Comments
CNN Tries to Paint Border Crisis as Hollywood Fiction

CNN Tries to Paint Border Crisis as Hollywood Fiction

U.S. News
Comments

Old Photo of Soot-Covered Coal Miners is Racist “Blackface,” Says Offended Idiot

U.S. News
comments

Sick: Virginia Dems Introduce Bill To Allow Abortion Right Before Woman is Giving Birth

U.S. News
comments

‘Real Feel’ Temps In Midwest Plunge to -75 F

U.S. News
comments

Comments