The David Knight Show: Freak Cold Blast Drops Temperatures To Record Lows

President Trump asks, “What the hell is going on with Global Warming?” as a polar vortex drops temperatures to record lows in the Midwest.
Some cities will see temperatures in the 40s, 50s, even 60s below zero.
Harrison Smith covers this epic weather event and the latest moves by the global elite on this Wednesday broadcast.
In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019