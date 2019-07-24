Watch Live: Full Robert Mueller Testimony To Congress With Exclusive Analysis

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Wednesday’s hearing on Capitol Hill did not go as planned for Dems. With former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller appearing more of a bumbling old fool than a lead investigator, political pundits agreed his meager performance can only help President Trump. Join Owen Shroyer for a breakdown of today’s testimony on this LIVE edition of War Room, broadcast weekdays 3pm-6pm CT.

Also, share this link for live streamed content –> infowars.com/show.


