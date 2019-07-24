Watch Live: Full Robert Mueller Testimony To Congress With Exclusive Analysis

Wednesday’s hearing on Capitol Hill did not go as planned for Dems. With former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller appearing more of a bumbling old fool than a lead investigator, political pundits agreed his meager performance can only help President Trump. Join Owen Shroyer for a breakdown of today’s testimony on this LIVE edition of War Room, broadcast weekdays 3pm-6pm CT.

