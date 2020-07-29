Watch Live: Gates Demands MORE Censorship & Smears - Technocrats Fear Doctors

Image Credits: Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times.

On this Wednesday transmission of The David Knight Show, viewers will see highlights from AG Barr’s Tuesday testimony and learn about the push for more censorship in response to the viral White Coat Conference.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

There Is No Return To The "Old Normal": Welcome to 1984

There Is No Return To The “Old Normal”: Welcome to 1984

Special Reports
Comments
Attorney General Barr Clashes With Hysterical Democrats

Attorney General Barr Clashes With Hysterical Democrats

Special Reports
Comments

Tuesday Live: Bill Bar Decimates Democrat Lies On Capitol Hill

Special Reports
Comments

NIH.gov: 5G Coronavirus Link via DNA

Special Reports
Comments

RED ALERT! Fast-Tracked COVID-19 Vaccine Could Lead To Massive Death Rate of 80%

Special Reports
Comments

Comments