On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, viewers will receive updates on today’s latest news, such as Bill Gates’ new propaganda video, the emergence of a cashless society, Kamala Harris’ gun control agenda and much more.

Watch Live: Gates Monologuing Like A Super Villain – Again https://t.co/1WXSNKfZ6w — David Knight (@libertytarian) August 14, 2020

Tomorrow's News LIVE 9am EASTERN

➡️Face #masks & Food Lines – Day 151

➡️COVID not LETHAL, #Lockdown not LEGAL

➡️Kettling us into #cashless society as DOJ seizes #crypto from "terrorists" — will you be next?

➡️Camel-Uh & gun confiscation

➡️Racist political narrative kills child — David Knight (@libertytarian) August 14, 2020

