Watch Live: Alex Jones' Exclusive Statement on How to Save the Internet

Watch: Alex Jones Show – President Trump reiterated that “no evidence whatsoever” ties his campaign to any collusion to fix the 2016 election, but there is evidence that Hillary and the Democrats colluded with the Russians to fix the same election. Correspondingly, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani said the corrupt Robert Mueller team’s case is set to “blow up on them.” Also, heavily armed Muslim extremists were arrested in a New Mexico compound where they were training children to commit school shootings. Joining today’s show is actor Owen Benjamin discussing the end of Hollywood and the death of establishment comedy. Call and tune in now!

Alex Jones Exclusive Statment To President Trump And Jack Dorsey https://t.co/WTLKlO36ck — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 9, 2018

Real News with David Knight

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Robert Mueller’s team is a “different kind of Watergate” and is corrupt “through and through” and the team’s case is set to blow up on them. Also, heavily armed Muslim extremists were arrested in a New Mexico compound where they were training children to commit school shootings.

Also: