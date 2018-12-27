Watch Live: Globalist World Government Plan Designed to Corrupt Western Civilization

Stocks drop after yesterday’s historic surge alongside consumer confidence reaching its lowest levels in months. Also, President Trump considers an executive order banning US companies from using equipment from major Chinese firms, a move that occurs while the two nations are striving for a permanent trade deal. Joining today’s show is NaturalNews.com’s Mike Adams discussing the global elite’s plans to destroy humanity and transform the world. Call and tune in to the Thursday, Dec. 27 edition of the Alex Jones Show.


Related Articles

Neo-Con Appears to Hope For Financial Collapse So Trump Will Be Impeached

Neo-Con Appears to Hope For Financial Collapse So Trump Will Be Impeached

U.S. News
Comments
World Hijab Day Encourages All Women to Wear Veil in Solidarity with Muslims

World Hijab Day Encourages All Women to Wear Veil in Solidarity with Muslims

U.S. News
Comments

Mueller Must Be Investigated For Destruction Of FBI Evidence: Giuliani

U.S. News
comments

CNN Slammed for Trashing Trump’s Visit to Troops, Criticizing Soldiers for Bringing MAGA Hats

U.S. News
comments

Jailed Russian Businessman Warns Revolution in the U.S. is “Inevitable”

U.S. News
comments

Comments