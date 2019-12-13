UK Election Proves The Power of Worldwide Populism: Humanity Is Awakening!

Image Credits: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

The UK snap election, in which conservatives won a powerful majority not seen in decades, proves that humanity is once again embracing the classical liberal idea of self-determination:

Follow Infowars on Telegram:

David Knight Show: Globalists Gasp For Air As Freedom Movement Dominates Worldwide

The elite won’t go down without a fight
Harrison Smith guest hosts this transmission of The David Knight Show to deliver an alternative take on today’s top news.

From Hong Kong to the UK and even right here in America, patriots have the global elite running scared.

Don’t forget to share this censored broadcast!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Livestream: Owen Shroyer Bullhorns Dems in DC Swamp

Livestream: Owen Shroyer Bullhorns Dems in DC Swamp

Special Reports
Comments
Nadler Flees Reporters Over Simple Questions

Nadler Flees Reporters Over Simple Questions

Special Reports
Comments

Livestream: Protest Against New York Times’ Attack on Free Speech

Special Reports
Comments

Has Impeachment Hurt Trump?

Special Reports
Comments

Owen Shroyer Destroys Times Square

Special Reports
Comments

Comments