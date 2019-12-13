UK Election Proves The Power of Worldwide Populism: Humanity Is Awakening!

The UK snap election, in which conservatives won a powerful majority not seen in decades, proves that humanity is once again embracing the classical liberal idea of self-determination:

David Knight Show: Globalists Gasp For Air As Freedom Movement Dominates Worldwide

The elite won’t go down without a fight

Harrison Smith guest hosts this transmission of The David Knight Show to deliver an alternative take on today’s top news.

From Hong Kong to the UK and even right here in America, patriots have the global elite running scared.

