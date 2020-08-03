Watch Live: Globalists Pull Out All The Stops Ahead of 2020 Election

On this Monday edition of The David Knight Show, guest host Tony Arterburn will provide insight on the weekend’s top news as well as what’s to come this week.

Spread the link to this banned broadcast to join Infowars in the battle for free speech and to defy Big Tech’s censorship agenda.

Watch Live: America Held Hostage Day 140 https://t.co/Dad7dTJZQp — David Knight (@libertytarian) August 3, 2020

Our Christmas in July sale is in its FINAL HOURS! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!