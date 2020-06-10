Watch Live: Gone With The Wind - Have We Lost America?

Image Credits: natasaadzic / Getty.

On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, guest host Harrison Smith will provide the latest updates on today’s top news as well as taking calls.

As the globalists increase their stranglehold over the country, many citizens are asking if America past the point of saving.

Ironically, HBO Max has deleted the film “Gone With The Wind,” due to “racism.”

Perhaps America is also “Gone With The Wind.”

