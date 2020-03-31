Watch Live: Gov't Lockdown - From Absurdity To Tyranny

Image Credits: mikkelwilliam | Getty.

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the insane measures being implemented by governments around the globe in the name of COVID-19 safety.

From threatening Americans with arrest for leaving their homes to rounding up defiant preachers, the police state is here!

