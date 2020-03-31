On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the insane measures being implemented by governments around the globe in the name of COVID-19 safety.

From threatening Americans with arrest for leaving their homes to rounding up defiant preachers, the police state is here!

Watch Live: Gov't Lockdown: From Absurdity To Tyranny https://t.co/vGQNBbXUkN — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 31, 2020

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!