On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, guest host Harrison Smith will discuss the government’s handling of COVID-19, the tyrannical mandates that have been declared and when, or if, Americans will ever get their freedoms back.

Watch Live: Half a Year Under Lockdown with No End In Sight https://t.co/PUbeobs2HL — David Knight (@libertytarian) September 14, 2020

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!