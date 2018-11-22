Watch Live: Happy Thanksgiving from Alex Jones!

Thursday, November 22nd: Happy Thanksgiving! – Travel safe and enjoy the company of friends and family on this special day.

Today’s holiday rebroadcast includes never before seen Alex Jones footage and highlights from rock legend and NRA board member Ted Nugent. Also, combat vet and political analyst Joe Biggs calls out leftists’ double standards in media and in Washington. Furthermore, 2nd Amendment champion John Milkovich shares his passion to stop unfair taxes on the middle class. Tune in at infowars.com/show.

From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving from Infowars!

And here’s a Thanksgiving message from President Trump:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Mexican Businesswoman At Caravan Protest: 'I Support Trump. I Love that He Is A Nationalist'

Mexican Businesswoman At Caravan Protest: ‘I Support Trump. I Love that He Is A Nationalist’

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Four in Ten Americans Hope to Avoid Talking Politics on Thanksgiving

Poll: Four in Ten Americans Hope to Avoid Talking Politics on Thanksgiving

U.S. News
Comments

White House Authorizes Lethal Force At The Border

U.S. News
comments

Is Thanksgiving ‘racist’? College students react (VIDEO)

U.S. News
comments

Video: The Truth About Modern Advertising

U.S. News
comments

Comments