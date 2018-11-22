Watch Live: Happy Thanksgiving from Alex Jones!

Thursday, November 22nd: Happy Thanksgiving! – Travel safe and enjoy the company of friends and family on this special day.

Today’s holiday rebroadcast includes never before seen Alex Jones footage and highlights from rock legend and NRA board member Ted Nugent. Also, combat vet and political analyst Joe Biggs calls out leftists’ double standards in media and in Washington. Furthermore, 2nd Amendment champion John Milkovich shares his passion to stop unfair taxes on the middle class. Tune in at infowars.com/show.

From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving from Infowars!

And here’s a Thanksgiving message from President Trump: