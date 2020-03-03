Exclusive: FEMA Already Secretly Established a National Emergency Set to Be Made Public

Image Credits: ffikretow / Getty.

Watch live as we reveal exclusive details on the soon-to-be-announced national emergency by FEMA. Tune in!

David Knight Show: Hillary Must Testify Judge Rules Greece Braces For Migrant Invasion as Turkey Opens Floodgate

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll cover Super Tuesday, Europe’s migrant invasion 2.0 and Hillary Clinton’s upcoming testimony over the Benghazi scandal.

Remember, Infowars is under attack by Big Tech and their censorship agenda so be sure to spread this banned broadcast.

 

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Breaking: 6 Dead In The US From Coronavirus

Breaking: 6 Dead In The US From Coronavirus

Special Reports
Comments
Trump Supporters Detail What They Experience While Wearing A MAGA Hat

Trump Supporters Detail What They Experience While Wearing A MAGA Hat

Special Reports
Comments

Watch: Turkey Invades Europe as Islamists Use Children as Human Shields

Special Reports
Comments

Loomer 2020 Leads The Way For Conservative Women

Special Reports
Comments

EXCLUSIVE: O’Keefe Puts Big Tech On Notice

Special Reports
Comments

Comments