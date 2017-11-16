Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is the next public figure accused of sexually groping a woman while she was asleep. We also look into new developments in the Roy Moore situation as well as the ongoing censorship of non-liberals on Twitter. Social commentator Tommy Robinson speaks out on this and explains how censorship is used to hide the truth about the migrant crisis.

House Republicans are set to pass tax reform, but the bill is expected to struggle in the Senate. Also, the Black Death plague continues to spread throughout Madagascar and many health officials warn it could spiral out of control.