America on the Brink: Dems Set to Impeach Trump Today - Watch Live

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Tune in as House Democrats try to undo the 2016 presidential election:

Follow Infowars on Telegram:

David Knight Show: House Set to Impeach President Trump

On to the Senate!
On this historic Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll keep you updated on the ongoing House debates as they are expected to send two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Also, Knight will cover the secession epidemic spreading throughout America and how it may be a sign of The 4th Coming.

Watch a live feed of the House debates below:

Follow David Knight on Telegram by clicking the link below:

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Merry Impeachment!

Merry Impeachment!

Special Reports
Comments
Watch: Infowars Reporter Crashes Anti-Trump Impeachment Rally

Watch: Infowars Reporter Crashes Anti-Trump Impeachment Rally

Special Reports
Comments

Nationwide Democrat Funded Impeachment Rally Flop, As Americans See Through the Lies – Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

Watch Live: The Second American Revolution Is Happening Now – And It’s Only Being Broadcast on InfoWars

Special Reports
Comments

Watch: Anti-Trump Protesters Sound Like Broken Record Players

Special Reports
Comments

Comments