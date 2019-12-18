America on the Brink: Dems Set to Impeach Trump Today - Watch Live

Tune in as House Democrats try to undo the 2016 presidential election:

David Knight Show: House Set to Impeach President Trump

On to the Senate!

On this historic Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll keep you updated on the ongoing House debates as they are expected to send two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Also, Knight will cover the secession epidemic spreading throughout America and how it may be a sign of The 4th Coming.

Watch Live: Secession Epidemic & The 4th Turning https://t.co/jr0hmtp1YV — David Knight (@libertytarian) December 18, 2019

Watch a live feed of the House debates below:



