Watch Live: If Microsoft Counts The Votes, Does The Election Matter?

Image Credits: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images.

On this Friday transmission of The David Knight Show, viewers will receive updates on today’s top news stories with an alternative take you won’t find on mainstream outlets. North Carolina gym owner Nick Koumalatsos joins the program to detail his encounter with police after he opened his business.

From COVID-19 tyrants to the technocrat move to steal the election from Trump, Knight will cover it all in this exclusive broadcast.

Save 30 to 60% off our best-selling products to boost yourself and loved ones while funding the infowar!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Democrats Go Full Tyranny and Demand President Trump Wear a Mask! Watch Live

Democrats Go Full Tyranny and Demand President Trump Wear a Mask! Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments
EXCLUSIVE - Deep State Protection Racket Exposed!

EXCLUSIVE – Deep State Protection Racket Exposed!

Special Reports
Comments

Livestream: The Greatest Threat of COVID-19 is the Government’s Response

Special Reports
Comments

Gates-Backed Covid-19 Vaccine Reprograms Cells With Synthetic Nanotech Viruses

Special Reports
Comments

Cracks in the Dam: Obamagate and the Coming Flood – Live Shows 5/20/20

Special Reports
Comments

Comments